Scattered afternoon and evening storms return Friday

Scattered thunderstorms return Friday afternoon and evening, with heavy downpours and frequent lightning. While some far inland areas may see a few showers before noon, most areas won’t see thunderstorms until after 2 p.m.

In the meantime, highs will warm back into the low to mid-90s.

A similar weather pattern continues for both Saturday and Sunday, with dry mornings and stormy afternoons and evenings. Highs will remain in the mid-90s.

Next week will feature additional chances for scattered storms through Wednesday, but another plume of Saharan dust set to move across the Florida Peninsula may limit our rain chances next Thursday and Friday and bring the return of a hazier sky.

The tropics continue to remain quiet, with no new tropical systems anticipated by The Weather Authority for at least the next five days.