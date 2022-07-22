Sarasota County couple arrested in Michigan, accused of drug trafficking

A Sarasota County couple were arrested in Michigan in May after law enforcement says they fled Florida drug charges.

According to the North Port Police Department, a special enforcement team officer tried to pull over Zachary Carpenter and his girlfriend and passenger Nichole Williams (ages not provided by law enforcement) on May 31. Carpenter drove away before abandoning the vehicle and running off on foot. When the vehicle was recovered, methamphetamine drug paraphernalia, ammunition and methamphetamine packaged for sale were located inside, along with identification belonging to Carpenter and Williams.

Carpenter and Williams were also wanted for a Sarasota Sheriff’s Office case where they were accused of dropping off a backpack with nearly a pound of methamphetamine at a Walmart in Venice. The backpack was later seized by law enforcement.

Members of the special enforcement team, with the assistance of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, tracked the couple down to Mason, Michigan, where they were hiding out. Both Carpenter and Williams were arrested at a motel in that area and are awaiting extradition back to Sarasota County.

Carpenter faces charges of trafficking in methamphetamine over 200 grams, fleeing to elude law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of a firearm/ammunition by a convicted felon and driving on a suspended driver’s license.

Williams faces charges of violation of probation (armed burglary), theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and trafficking in methamphetamine over 200 grams.