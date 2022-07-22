Investigation continues into shootout at Fort Myers apartment complex

Fort Myers police are back at the apartment complex where a shootout broke out between the law enforcement agency and a 29-year-old man who died on Wednesday night.

Police said they were canvassing the area and trying to learn more about Ryan MacFarland-Bauer’s motive and what led to the gunfight.

Bullet holes riddle the front door of his neighbor’s apartment but Fort Myers police said those bullet holes were not caused by them. They are investigating the possibility that McFarland-Bauer got into a verbal altercation with a neighbor in the moments before the gunshots rang out.

No one has been able to contact the neighbor whose front door was shot and their car is no longer in the parking lot.

Neighbors said they saw a white car screech away when the gunfire first rang out. WINK News has not confirmed if that white car belonged to the neighbor.

Police said they have not seen the car since the shooting happened.