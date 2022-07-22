How to prepare young children before school begins in SWFL

There are fewer than three weeks left until the start of school in Southwest Florida. One teacher is asking parents to prepare their young children early, but not with reading, writing or arithmetic.

Kindergarten teacher Hayley Segal with the School District of Lee County says it’s all about teaching independence. As the parents of the youngest students pick up supplies, Segal also asks them to take some time to teach their children how to open their water bottles and their snacks, put on their clothes and even play games on the computer or iPad. All are skills they will need for the classroom.

“They’ll walk in with so much confidence when they have that independence,” Segal said. “I know I open everything for [Segal’s son]. But then I have to think, ‘Well, when he’s by himself, he needs to know how to open this.'”

Another thing to prepare your child for is playground politics: how to share, compromise and be kind to friends. All little things that make a big difference.