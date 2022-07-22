Gulf Coast Business Bank celebrates grand opening in Fort Myers amid inflation

In this Gulfshore Business report, an old building in Southwest Florida has new life and the developer said his business can help others.

The CEO of Gulf Coast Business Bank in Fort Myers, Bill Blevins, said it’s not about what’s inside the vault. It’s about connecting communities and helping Southwest Florida businesses grow.

The bank’s founder rolled the dice when they bought and renovated an old bank building off Metro Parkway for $1.1 million.

Wath the full report above.

