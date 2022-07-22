Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Michael Greenwell to the Lee County Board of County Commissioners

Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Michael Greenwell to the Lee County Board of County Commissioners.

Michael Greenwell was one of the five people hoping to fill the Lee County Commission District 5 seat following the death of Frank Mann.

Greenwell, of Alva, is the owner of 31 Produce and the Treasurer of Big League Builders. He is the former President and the current Vice President of the community board in North Olga.

Greenwell is also a former professional baseball player for the Boston Red Sox.