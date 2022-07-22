LEHIGH ACRES
A fatal crash in Lehigh Acres Friday evening involved a motorcycle and a car.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, one person is dead at the Homestead Road south and Parkdale Boulevard intersection, in Lehigh Acres.
The area is blocked off by police tape.
The scene remains under investigation and WINK News will update you with new information when it’s available.
