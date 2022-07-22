Donaciones de alimentos con Harry Chapin del 25 al 30 de julio

Writer:Ruddy Guerrero
Published: July 22, 2022 9:15 AM EDT
harry chapin truck
Donaciones de alimentos
Suroeste de Florida

Entrega de alimentos para familias necesitadas del Suroeste de Florida.   

LUNES 25 DE JULIO   

Bonita Lions Club, Bonita Springs (Farmer’s Market Style)  

10:00 am – 11:30 am  

10346 Pennsylvania Ave, Bonita Springs, FL 34135, US    

Stars Complex, Fort Myers (Farmer’s Market Style)  

10:00 am – 11:30 am  

2980 Edison Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33916   

  

MARTES 26 DE JULIO   

Boys and Girls Club, Immokalee  

10:00 am – 11:30 am  

1155 Roberts Ave W, Immokalee, FL 34142, USA    

Harns Marsh Middle School, Lehigh Acres  

10:00 am – 11:30 am 

1820 Unice Ave N, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971, USA  

   

MIÉRCOLES 27 DE JULIO   

785 Forrey Drive, LaBelle  

10:00 am – 11:30 am

785 Forrey Dr, LaBelle, FL 33935, USA    

Chalo Nitka Grounds, Moore Haven  

10:00 am – 11:30 am  

301 10th St, Moore Haven, FL 33471, US  

Golden Gate Community Center, Naples  

10:00 am – 11:30 am  

Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Pkwy, Naples, FL 34116, USA  

  

JUEVES 28 DE JULIO  

Faith Assembly of God, North Fort Myers, (Farmer’s Market Style)  

10:00 am – 11:30 am 

7101 Bayshore Rd, North Fort Myers, FL 33917, USA      

Human Services of Charlotte County (Farmer’s Market Style)  

10:00 am – 11:30 am  

21500 Gibralter Dr, Port Charlotte, FL 33952, USA  

  

VIERNES 29 DE JULIO  

Boys and Girls Club, Naples (Farmer’s Market Style)  

10:00 am – 11:30 am  

7500 Davis Blvd, Naples, FL 34104, USA   

Ocean Church (entrance on NE 21th Ave)  

10:00 am – 11:30 am  

2016 Kismet Pkwy E, Cape Coral, FL 33909, USA   

  

SÁBADO 30 DE JULIO  

Harns Marsh Middle School, Lehigh Acres  

10:00 am – 11:30 am  

Harns Marsh Middle School, 1820 Unice Ave N, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971, USA  

Pueden ver las entregas de alimentos de St. Matthew’s House   

Usted también puede ser voluntario, clic en el enlace Harry Chapin    

 

