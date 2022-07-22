Donaciones de alimentos con Harry Chapin del 25 al 30 de julio

Entrega de alimentos para familias necesitadas del Suroeste de Florida.
LUNES 25 DE JULIO
Bonita Lions Club, Bonita Springs (Farmer’s Market Style)
10:00 am – 11:30 am
10346 Pennsylvania Ave, Bonita Springs, FL 34135, US
Stars Complex, Fort Myers (Farmer’s Market Style)
10:00 am – 11:30 am
2980 Edison Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33916
MARTES 26 DE JULIO
Boys and Girls Club, Immokalee
10:00 am – 11:30 am
1155 Roberts Ave W, Immokalee, FL 34142, USA
Harns Marsh Middle School, Lehigh Acres
10:00 am – 11:30 am
1820 Unice Ave N, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971, USA
MIÉRCOLES 27 DE JULIO
785 Forrey Drive, LaBelle
10:00 am – 11:30 am
785 Forrey Dr, LaBelle, FL 33935, USA
Chalo Nitka Grounds, Moore Haven
10:00 am – 11:30 am
301 10th St, Moore Haven, FL 33471, US
Golden Gate Community Center, Naples
10:00 am – 11:30 am
Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Pkwy, Naples, FL 34116, USA
JUEVES 28 DE JULIO
Faith Assembly of God, North Fort Myers, (Farmer’s Market Style)
10:00 am – 11:30 am
7101 Bayshore Rd, North Fort Myers, FL 33917, USA
Human Services of Charlotte County (Farmer’s Market Style)
10:00 am – 11:30 am
21500 Gibralter Dr, Port Charlotte, FL 33952, USA
VIERNES 29 DE JULIO
Boys and Girls Club, Naples (Farmer’s Market Style)
10:00 am – 11:30 am
7500 Davis Blvd, Naples, FL 34104, USA
Ocean Church (entrance on NE 21th Ave)
10:00 am – 11:30 am
2016 Kismet Pkwy E, Cape Coral, FL 33909, USA
SÁBADO 30 DE JULIO
Harns Marsh Middle School, Lehigh Acres
10:00 am – 11:30 am
Harns Marsh Middle School, 1820 Unice Ave N, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971, USA
Pueden ver las entregas de alimentos de St. Matthew’s House
Usted también puede ser voluntario, clic en el enlace Harry Chapin