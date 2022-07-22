Collier County man sentenced to 10 years for possessing firearm as a felon

A Collier County man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday morning after being found guilty of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Gregory Kanaris, 35, was found guilty by a jury on July 1 following a two-day trial in Collier County. On Jan. 2, 2020, a man saw Kanaris walk out of an apartment, pull a gun out of his pants and fire a shot in the air as he stood near the apartment building.

When Kanaris saw the witness, he ran back into the apartment.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office was called and Kanaris, a convicted felon who is not allowed to own a firearm, was identified and later arrested.