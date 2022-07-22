Boys & Girls Clubs of Lee County receives a celebratory pirate cruise

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Lee County rewards dozens of kids and teens for their good behavior with a celebratory pirate cruise.

A pirate ship complete with a crew of pirates, live entertainment, and several treasure hunts.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Lee County knows how to throw a party.

This end-of-summer cruise is an annual tradition for student campers with great attendance and who behave themselves.

Jayden Thomas, a 12-year-old camper said “by being respectful and paying attention and doing what your supposed to do.”

The 90 trips from Salty Sam’s Marina on Fort Myers Beach bound from the Gulf of Mexico thrilled Jayden to no end.

“The cruise was fun we got to go around in the boat and look in the water and that was my first time going in the boat,” Jayden said.

Liam, a 9-year-old camper said it was amazing it was so much fun.

There was one cruise in the morning and another in the afternoon.

Each took 75 kids on a trip full of adventure and swashbuckling fun with treasure chests, cannons, games, and even dancing.

Denise Gergely a Chief Executive Officer said, “It is a joy to watch the kids with eyes wide open some of them seeing the water being on the boat for the first time they are doing treasure hunts and dancing and that’s what it’s all about making our kids have amazing experiences to cherish and help them reach their potential.”

Kids from seven different boys and girls club locations earned a ride on Salty Sam’s Pirate Cruise.

Gergely said they really earned it.

The yearly tradition is adored by the campers.

Salty Sam’s actually donated one of the two trips to the Boys & Girls Club of Lee County.