Boat explosion leaves over 4 boats on fire in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Department is responding to a call about a boat being on fire in the Riveria Marina.
When deputies arrived they realized there were multiple boats on fire.
Punta Gorda Fire Department was on the scene putting out the fire.
No injuries have been reported.
Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.