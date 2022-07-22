5th Annual Stef’An Strawder showcase happening Friday

Some of Southwest Florida’s most promising basketball players will take to the court on Friday night in hopes of catching the eyes of college coaches who could potentially pave a path for their academic and athletic futures.

The Fifth annual Stef’An Strawder Showcase Memorial begins at 5 p.m. at Gateway High School.

The event, which is open to the public, began in 2017, one year after 18-year-old Strawder, a promising athlete, was killed at the Club Blu shooting in Fort Myers.

Fourteen-year-old Sean Archilles, also an avid basketball player, died.

Strawder was a standout at Lehigh Senior High School and had a promising basketball future ahead of him.

The shooting happened on July 25, 2016 during a teen night at Club Blu.

Fourteen others were injured in the shooting.

Kierra Russ was convicted and sentenced to life in June.

Four others are awaiting trial: Tajze Battle, Derrick Church, Don Loggins and Demetrius O’Neal. The four are scheduled to be in court next week.

The annual showcase was organized by Lt. Sylvester Smalls of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. The showcase helps young players hone their skills and put their names on the radar for coaches eyeing future recruits.

The public is encouraged to attend and watch some spirited games of basketball and cheer on our local talent.