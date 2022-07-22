11-foot alligator removed from under Jeep at Rotonda West home

Deputies and Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission workers removed a large, temperamental alligator from under a Jeep in front of a Rotonda West home earlier this week.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Oakland Hills Place around 1 a.m. after the homeowner called about an alligator underneath their Jeep. FWC was called to assist in removing the 11’2″ alligator, which bellowed and fought fiercely against them, knocking over the homeowner’s light pole in the process.