A local veteran’s legacy lives on in downtown Cape Coral at Billy’s Pub.

Billy Brennan was post commander of Harney Point V.F.W Post 8463. He earned two Purple Hearts in Vietnam and served two tours.

Mary Jane, Billy’s wife said, “he was all about veterans.”

He came to Cape Coral from Boston but V.F.W Post 8463 was home for him and his wife.

Mary Jane said on the first date they did a puzzle and that showed you how calm he was.

“We have a great story. We were together in 1971. We broke up for 35 years,” Mary Jane said. “He would always ask me back but I’d tell no.”

Finally, she caved and Mary Jane married Billy in 2007.

“I couldn’t have been happier because I loved him my whole life. Even though I married he was the guy I loved,” Mary Jane said.

As post commander, Billy fought for every veteran he met.

Henry Moscoone, Billy’s friend said, “he was a good man a little crazy. But it was crazy when you come back from war, you know.”

Billy’s last battle came in 2020 with COVID-19.

“He had open heart surgery and he never got better. And once he got COVID-19 that was it. But he was so excited for this,” Mary Jane said.

Billy’s Pub is an outdoor patio in downtown Cape Coral across from the Dixie Roadhouse an open-air, open-door policy for younger veterans searching for a friend like Billy Brennan.

Bob Niemann, Senior Vice President of V.F.W Post 8463 said, “He had this vision that you see behind me that we started and we lost billy due to the pandemic. The brothers came together and saw his vision. Saw his vision through.”

Niemann said, the attitude of us older guys, Vietnam boys. They’ll never be another generation left behind ever.

“And we carried that through the rest of our lives. Billy believed in that. And that’s a true story. Thank you,” Niemann said.

Now, Billy’s dream for Post 8463 is Commander Ivo Moreno’s mission.

“When we talk to them, we can help them with their Veteran Affairs cases, we can bring their families here and help them have some fun, you know, like play games. We do volunteering in our communities. So we keep busy, which is exactly what we need,” Moreno said.

From Vietnam to Afghanistan, the soldier’s creed remains “never leave a fallen comrade behind.”

“Never happen again. Not on our watch anyway. Yeah. Thank you,” Niemann said.

A sobering note to remember is more U.S service members served in Afghanistan than in all other U.S involved conflicts combined.

More than half served multiple tours and adjusting to life after war isn’t easy.

If you’d like to volunteer with the V.F.W or get involved as a veteran yourself visit V.F.W 8463.

To get involved as a veteran or volunteer, contact Post Commander Ivo Moreno at [email protected] or [email protected] or call V.F.W Post 8463 at 239-542-8463.

If you are a veteran in crisis, call the Veterans Crisis Line. Dial 988 then press 1 or text 838255.

