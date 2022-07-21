Second case of monkeypox reported in Lee County

The Florida Department of Health is reporting a second monkeypox case in Lee County.

A previous case was reported in Collier County, now totaling three cases in Southwest Florida.

According to FDOH data, there are 226 cases of monkeypox across the state of Florida with the majority (117) in Broward County. In Miami-Dade County, there are 60 cases.

The first case in SWFL was reported in Collier County on July 1.

Most monkeypox patients experience only fever, body aches, chills and fatigue.

According to the Florida Health Department in Collier County, monkeypox typically begins with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes and progresses to a rash on the face and body. The duration of the illness is usually between two to four weeks.

Monkeypox comes from the same family of viruses as smallpox. Monkeypox is much milder and rarely fatal.

There are two vaccines licensed by the FDA to treat monkeypox and those are being rolled out along with a diagnostic test that is launching through Quest Diagnostics.

For more information, visit F-DOH.