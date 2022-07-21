Second case of monkeypox reported in Lee County

Published: July 21, 2022 3:40 PM EDT
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. WHO's top monkeypox expert Dr. Rosamund Lewis said she doesn’t expect the hundreds of cases reported to date to turn into another pandemic, but acknowledged there are still many unknowns about the disease, including how exactly it’s spreading and whether the suspension of mass smallpox immunization decades ago may somehow be speeding its transmission. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)
LEE COUNTY

The Florida Department of Health is reporting a second monkeypox case in Lee County.

A previous case was reported in Collier County, now totaling three cases in Southwest Florida.

According to FDOH data, there are 226 cases of monkeypox across the state of Florida with the majority (117) in Broward County. In Miami-Dade County, there are 60 cases.

The first case in SWFL was reported in Collier County on July 1.

Most monkeypox patients experience only fever, body aches, chills and fatigue.

According to the Florida Health Department in Collier County, monkeypox typically begins with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes and progresses to a rash on the face and body. The duration of the illness is usually between two to four weeks.

Monkeypox comes from the same family of viruses as smallpox. Monkeypox is much milder and rarely fatal.

There are two vaccines licensed by the FDA to treat monkeypox and those are being rolled out along with a diagnostic test that is launching through Quest Diagnostics.

For more information, visit F-DOH.

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.

WINK News: First. Fair. Everywhere

Copyright ©2022 WINK Digital Media