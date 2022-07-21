Port Royal squatters ironically post no trespassing sign, now face trespassing charges

A father and son made themselves at home doing laundry and bringing pets to a Collier County mansion, but it wasn’t theirs.

David Benson and his son Adam went from the Port Royal in Naples to a less luxurious community, the Collier County jail.

Naples Police said the Benson’s re-arranged the furniture inside the multi-million dollar home also bringing their dog and cat. The kicker, when the real homeowners returned on Wednesday, the Benson’s were casually doing laundry.

“Oh my god,” Port Royal resident Tricia Tiette said. “Maybe they thought they weren’t there for like six months or something like it a vacation home?”

“We’re talking about a $40 million home!? You need to get out, get out, get out, get out, there’s no way,” Port Royal residents Larry McPolin & Dee Purvis said. “I’ll tell you this much, if I had a 40-million-dollar home I would have security.”

Port Royal
A no trespassing sign posted by the Benson’s. (CREDIT: WINK News)

What’s more, the father and son posted no trespassing signs. Ironic given that David and Adam are now facing charges for trespassing.

