Police identify man killed in shootout at Fort Myers apartment complex

A man died in a shootout late Wednesday night after Fort Myers police say he fired a rifle at them from an apartment off Ortiz Avenue.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, officers responded to the Vistas at Eastwood around 11:30 p.m. after multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots being fired from an apartment. Upon arrival, officers say they were immediately met with gunfire from a man armed with a rifle.

Fort Myers police identified the shooter as 29-year-old Ryan McFarland-Bauer.

Based on the timecodes in Ring surveillance videos WINK News acquired from residents at Vistas at Eastwood, and when police said they first received a call for shots fired, the shooting went on for around 20 minutes.

FMPD held a news conference about the shooting. You can watch a replay in the player below or by clicking here.

Officers returned fire and evacuated the surrounding apartments. After a SWAT team entered the building, the man was confirmed dead. No further injuries were reported.

FMPD says the investigation will be turned over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, as is done with all officer-involved shootings. Police say two officers have been placed on paid administrative leave for firing their weapons, as is department policy.

“These officers, I want to stress, did exactly what they are trained to do. They acted in a heroic fashion, true to their oath, true to their community, and true to each other. I am proud of not only those two officers but all of the officers and dispatchers that responded to this call and reacted to this call,” said Fort Myers Police Deputy Chief Jeffery Meyers.

Some neighbors at Vistas at Eastwood tell WINK News they heard everything, all of the shots fired back and forth between officers and the man with the rifle. Some say they heard as many as 50 shots, and others report hearing the man scream, “Help, they’re trying to kill me!”

Neighbors took cover during the shootout, and some are saying they don’t feel safe in their community anymore.

“That’s all I was hearing was the gunshots, and even when cops got here, he… like, whoever it was continued to shoot, it sounded more like an AR-15, it wasn’t like a regular pistol; it was very scary,” one woman said. “Me and my boyfriend and my son had to lay on the ground in the closet.”

So many people in the neighborhood called 911 that they said the line was busy. One man tells WINK that he grabbed his phone and ran to his son’s room after the shootout began.

Alec Howell and Alyssa Lutz can’t accept more of this. “We’re looking at new places immediately,” said Lutz. “This was a talk before, kind of, but yesterday was the cherry on top. We have two little ones.”

The thought of a shootout near their two little kids is too much to endure.

One woman had to shield her younger son from seeing the shooter as he lay dead near his guns at the door to his balcony.

The woman who lives across the hall from McFarland-Bauer walked out of her apartment Thursday morning to find him lying lifeless on the floor.

“Nobody else has the view that I have from the next sliding glass door over and, yeah, his body is laying on the floor with an, it looks like another rifle and a pistol,” the woman said.

McFarland-Bauer’s body was removed from the apartment at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

WINK was told by two neighbors that they went up to the McFarland-Bauer’s apartment the previous night after hearing a lot of noise, and they saw he had two L-shaped brackets bolted to his door. It seemed to them that he was going to put up a two-by-four to make a barricade.

They say the property manager claimed to have put a 24-hour notice on the McFarland-Bauer’s door, saying staff needed to check out the apartment and look around. One man says his wife went to the apartment complex clubhouse, where the property manager said all of the man’s information was given to the police.

WINK News reached out to the attorneys for the apartment complex, who said they did not want to speak, but they did confirm that McFarland-Bauer was cited to be evicted on Thursday.

According to public records, McFarland-Bauer had been arrested four times. Only one of the arrested led to a conviction for a DUI.

A former co-worker said he was quiet, very intelligent, but also reactive. As if looking at him wrong might get him going. But not at all capable of something like this.

Amine Amri considered McFarland-Bauer a friend while working with him at McFarland-Bauer’s dad’s restaurant, The Smokin Tuna Saloon, in Key West from 2015 to 2018.

“I had nothing against him. He was a good friend to me,” Amri said. Amri called him a quiet and polite guy who was close to his parents. “He loved his dad,” Amri said. “His mom loved him to death.”

“He’s, like, over-smart, you know, it’s like his brain is… he could use that for something else, for NASA or something,” Amri said.

“He had a lot of anger issues,” Amri mentioned. “Just, like, pushing somebody because they stepped on his foot or something, or somebody told him something bad, but it was never like a real harm.”

TRENDING