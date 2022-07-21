Pickup truck crashes into Cape Coral home injuring one person

CAPE CORAL
A pickup truck went off-road crashing into a home along Kismet Parkway Thursday afternoon in Cape Coral.
Cape Coral Police said, one person was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.
A large hole formed where the home was damaged and lanes were closed after the crash.
This is a developing story and WINK News will provide more details as they become available.
1 of 4
Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.