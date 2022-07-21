Pickup truck crashes into Cape Coral home injuring one person

Writer:Paul Dolan
Published: July 21, 2022 7:58 PM EDT
Pickup truck
Pickup truck crashes into Cape Coral home. (CREDIT: WINK News)
CAPE CORAL

A pickup truck went off-road crashing into a home along Kismet Parkway Thursday afternoon in Cape Coral.

Cape Coral Police said, one person was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

A large hole formed where the home was damaged and lanes were closed after the crash.

This is a developing story and WINK News will provide more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.

WINK News: First. Fair. Everywhere

Copyright ©2022 WINK Digital Media