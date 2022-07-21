Man killed in officer-involved shooting at Fort Myers apartment complex

Joey Pellegrino
July 21, 2022 5:10 AM EDT
July 21, 2022 5:14 AM EDT
FORT MYERS

A man was killed late Wednesday night after Fort Myers police say he fired at them with a rifle at an apartment complex off Ortiz Avenue.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, officers responded to the Vistas at Eastwood around 11:30 p.m. after multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots being fired from an apartment. Upon arrival, officers say they were immediately met with gunfire from a man armed with a rifle.

Officers returned fire and evacuated the surrounding apartments. After a SWAT team entered the building, the subject was confirmed dead. No further injuries were reported.

FMPD says the investigation will be turned over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, as in all officer-involved shootings.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

