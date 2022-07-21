Identity sought for burglary suspect caught on doorbell camera in Cape Coral

Cape Coral police and Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers are looking to identify a burglary suspect captured on a doorbell camera.

Crime Stoppers says the man in the photo above is a suspect in a burglary near the 2100 block of SE 15th Place in Cape Coral on Monday.

If you have any information about the burglary or the man in the photo, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

You can also call Cape Coral police with information at (239) 574-3223 and let them know it is for case number: 22-016674.