Health alert for high levels of bacteria rescinded at Bonita Beach Park

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County is removing its advisory about high bacteria levels at Bonita Beach Park.

Tests completed Thursday for Enterococcus bacteria in water samples taken on Wednesday showed levels under the beach action level.

Bonita Beach Park is located at 27954 Hickory Boulevard.

Enterococcus bacteria normally inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals. The presence of an elevated concentration of these bacteria is an indicator of pollution, which may come from stormwater runoff, pets, wildlife or sewage.

Elevated levels of Enterococcus bacteria have been associated with an increased risk of swimming-associated illness.