Fort Myers man found guilty of robbing store after his lottery tickets weren’t winners

Writer:Matthew Seaver
Published: July 21, 2022 5:49 PM EDT
Updated: July 21, 2022 5:59 PM EDT
Frederick Lee Roberts
Frederick Lee Roberts, 45. (Credit: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
FORT MYERS

A Fort Myers man has been found guilty as charged after being arrested for robbing a convenience store in Fort Myers.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, Frederick Lee Roberts, 45, took some lottery tickets into a convenience store in Fort Myers to be checked. The clerk told him he didn’t win, and that is when things escalated.

The State Attorney’s Office says Roberts went behind the counter, grabbed a ladder, and threw it at the store clerk. That is when they say the clerk ran from behind the counter, and Roberts began placing lottery tickets and cigars in his bag.

The clerk went to the front door and locked it, and the State Attorney’s Office says Roberts threw a garbage can at her.

When Fort Myers police arrived, Roberts was still locked in the store.

On Thursday, he was found guilty of robbery with a weapon and resisting an officer without violence.

