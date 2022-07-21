Fort Myers man caught with AK-47, meth, and fentanyl sentenced to 12 years

A Fort Myers man was sentenced to prison on Thursday for multiple crimes after pleading guilty in March 2022.

According to reports from the Department of Justice, Herman Fleming, 29, was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison Thursday. Charges include possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, and supervised release violations.

Back on August 24, 2021, Fleming bought an AK-47-style rifle at a flea market in North Fort Myers. Meanwhile, an undercover ATF agent saw and recognized Fleming buying the rifle.

Coincidentally, nearly four years earlier, the agent, witnessed Fleming illegally buy a rifle at a gun show in North Fort Myers. The investigation eventually led to Fleming receiving three years in federal prison.

Aware Fleming had recently been released from prison, the agent and Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies followed Fleming from the flea market. The agent and deputies stopped Fleming’s vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

During the stop, officers found the AK-47, 25 grams of pure methamphetamine, and 10 grams of fentanyl. Fleming would go on to admit that he intended to distribute the drugs to others.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated this case with assistance from LCSO. The case was also prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Michael Leeman.

The case was prosecuted as part of the nationwide Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Neighborhoods” program. The program is designed to decrease violent crime in communities.