Father, son arrested for squatting in a Naples home

A father and son were arrested for trespassing in an unoccupied home in Naples on Thursday.

David Benson, 52, and Adam Benson, 25, were arrested and charged with trespassing in a structure or conveyance.

According to Naples Police Dispatch, a woman said she walked into her home and saw two men doing laundry.

The owners of the home said they were gone for six weeks and didn’t give the two men permission to enter their home, according to Naples police.

Naples police arrived at the home and saw the father walking out of the home. The officer made contact with the father and asked where his son was. The father said that he was in the garage.

The officer announced himself and the son opened the door and was told to walk out of the garage.

After exiting the son exited the garage, the officer noticed a black Dodge van.

According to Naples police, the father said that they had permission to be in the house.

The father later changed his statement and said that a code enforcement person from the City of Naples requested them to assist in maintaining the lawn because it was overgrown, but there was no lawn equipment found in the home.

He also said a neighbor down the street gave them permission to enter the home.

Naples police said the father didn’t say how he and his son got into the home.

The father and son were taken to Naples Jail Center.