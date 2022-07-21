Deputies investigating after kitten dropped from moving vehicle in Golden Gate Estates

Deputies are investigating after a kitten appeared to be dropped from a moving vehicle in Golden Gate Estates earlier this week.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a woman reported the incident at around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday. She said she was driving west on Golden Gate Boulevard near 7th Street NW when she saw a black kitten dropped onto the road from the passenger side of a white SUV in front of her.

The woman could not avoid the kitten and struck it with her vehicle. She circled back to check on it, but the kitten had died.

The woman told deputies it appeared like the kitten was intentionally dropped.

The woman said she waited for about 30 minutes to see if the driver of the SUV would return, but nobody came back for it.

She described the vehicle as a well-cared-for older model SUV that possibly had tinted windows.

The kitten was not microchipped.

Anyone with information should contact the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.