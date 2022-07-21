Climate change prompts Cape Coral’s Mercola to stress biodynamic farming

In this Gulfshore Business report, while Florida is best known for growing oranges and strawberries, farming’s future may be in Cape Coral.

Mercola Market is in Cape Coral off Pine Island Road, and Gulfshore Business got a crash course in biodynamic farming.

Chief Business Officer, Ryan Boland, explained how he believes this will impact the future of farming. Boland traveled throughout the upper midwest with a message. He was trying to convince people the new way of farming is actually an older way of farming.

