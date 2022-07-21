Charlotte County house fire leaves man with second-degree burns on 75% of body

A man suffered severe burns over most of his body after a house fire in Charlotte County Wednesday night.

According to Charlotte County Public Safety, the fire started just after 9:30 p.m. at a home on Quince Street.

When firefighters arrived, the home was fully engulfed with flames and they found a man with second-degree burns over 75% of his body.

The patient was flown to Blake Memorial Hospital in Bradenton.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire quickly and the State Fire Marshall is investigating the cause.