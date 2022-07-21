Above-average heat continues Thursday, higher storm chances return

Wednesday was the hottest day Southwest Florida has seen so far this year, and the heat will only continue on Thursday; highs will soar back into the middle to upper 90s.

Thursday’s heat index will range from 100° to 110°.

As the layer of Saharan Dust that blanketed the area Wednesday begins to lift out on Thursday, we’ll welcome back higher chances for rain and thunderstorms. Expect dry conditions to persist throughout the morning, with scattered thunderstorms returning mainly after 4 p.m.

Daily chances for afternoon and evening thunderstorms are set to continue into Friday and the weekend ahead with highs set to remain slightly above average in the mid-90s.

In the tropics, things continue to remain quiet, with no new tropical systems expected for at least the next five days. We’re tracking another plume of Saharan Dust across the Atlantic that may move into Southwest Florida by the middle of next week.