11-month-old dies in Tallahassee after being left in parked vehicle

An 11-month-old boy died after being left in a parked vehicle for an “extended period of time,” according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

Police in Florida’s state capital announced the investigation on Tuesday, saying the child “sadly succumbed to his injuries” after being left in the vehicle. The incident occurred in the parking lot of a hospice center, police told the Tallahassee Democrat.

Police did not say if the boy’s death was heat-related. No arrests have been made.

If confirmed, this would mark the U.S.’s 11th pediatric vehicular heatstroke death in 2022, according to NoHeatStroke.org, which tracks hot car deaths nationwide. Since 1998, there have been 917 pediatric vehicular heatstroke deaths, the website said.