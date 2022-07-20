Two Collier County students selected for internship as student leaders

Two Collier County senior students got an incredible opportunity for a prestigious internship as Bank of America student leaders.

In the program, they learned important workforce skills like leadership and civic engagement.

Bank of America named Allyson Horst and Alfa Vergara Nunez ‘student leaders’. “The goal of student leaders is the promote youth employment, and also economic mobility,” Gerri Moll said. Moll is the President of Bank of America in Southwest Florida.

Partnering up with Champions For Learning, student leaders take part in an eight-week paid internship program.

“Amazing opportunity for students to get a deep dive into what a nonprofit does in their own community as well as us, learn from them,” Jessica Manchette said. Manchette is the Chief Information Officer at Champions For Learning.

The duo helped Champions For Learning build a college and career tool kit, a resource the organization proves to students and their families. They also helped peers with college research.

“It really opened my eyes to the nonprofit work that happens in our local community and how beneficial it is to everybody,” Horst said. Horst said to WINK News she enjoys serving the community. She founded the Health and Humanity club at her school. The club worked with local organizations to combat poverty and homelessness.

“Being able to be here has been an inspiration,” Vergara-Nunez said. “As a minority, my family has never experienced anything like this.” Holding back tears, Vergara-Nunez said she’s proud to represent her Hispanic community. She wants to become a registered nurse.

Bank of America selected just 300 students nationwide to take part in its student leader program. The Bank of America student leader program dates back to 2004.