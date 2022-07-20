Teen arrested, accused of driving stolen vehicle, fleeing from Collier deputies while under the influence

A 17-year-old was arrested on Tuesday after deputies say he led them on a brief pursuit of a stolen car while under the influence of drugs.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said Ruami Giron is charged with grand theft auto, fleeing and eluding, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm by a juvenile, reckless driving, hit and run-leaving the scene of a crash with property damage (3 counts), DUI, DUI with property damage (3 counts), and driving without a license.

According to deputies, Giron was behind the wheel of a white Hyundai SUV that sped through a 4-way stop at the intersection of Shadowlawn Drive and Estey Avenue.

Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Giron sped away, leading law enforcement in a pursuit, deputies said.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed the SUV on Davis Boulevard near US-41 East.

According to deputies, they found a gun in Giron’s waistband. They also found a knife inside of the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said Giron admitted to using high-potency marijuana before getting in the vehicle and driving.

The vehicle was reportedly stolen out of the Countryside community in East Naples.

The sheriff’s office said Giron, who turns 18 next month, has a long history of offenses including robbery, burglary and grand theft auto.

He was also arrested last October for a similar crime, deputies said.