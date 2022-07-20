Taxi driver returns SWFL woman’s purse with $2K inside after she leaves it behind

A travel nightmare is turned around with honesty after a woman is reunited with her purse, filled with $2,000 cash, that she left in a taxi.

The woman left her purse in the back of a taxi after getting a ride home from RSW. The taxi driver found the purse and turned it, and the cash, in to his boss.

The good deed touched her heart and helped her believe there are honest and caring people in the world.

“It was in 20s, so anyone could have taken it, and they wouldn’t have been traced,” said Pam Roecker, who lost her purse and $2,000 in cash.

If you found a purse full of cash, would you try to find who it belonged to, or would you take it and run.

Willie, an MBA Transportation taxi diver made the decision to return the purse full of cash.

It didn’t take long for Willie to make his decision. He immigrated to the United States from Haiti in 2006 and treasures his taxi driver job.

Sometimes, life’s pit stops put you to the test.

“I’ve got some people in my car. And they left some money inside,” said Willie.

Roecker had just arrived home from a trip to Canada when she met Willie. He drove her and her husband home from raw in the early morning hours of July 13.

“We were exhausted after twelve hours of flying,” said Roecker.

Something wasn’t quite right the next morning when she woke up. “The next morning, we got up, and I couldn’t find my purse. I had $2000 in it,” said Roecker.

Willie found her purse in his taxi. “It was right here!”

He saw all the cash and decided right then and there to do the right thing.

Willie brought the purse back to his manager’s office for pam to pick up.

He said he believes in karma and said this is good karma.

Willie and Pam didn’t know each other before this, and they may never meet again, but this small act of kindness will stick with Pam forever.

“There are a lot of good people out there. Don’t be discouraged. Be hopeful,” said Roecker.

Pam said she did give Willie a reward for returning her purse and the money but did not share how much she gave him.