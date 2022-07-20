Structure fire in Bonita Springs

BONITA SPRINGS
Bonita Springs Firefighters were sent into action to an emergency structure fire in a community in Bonita Springs on Wednesday.
Reports of a structure fire in the Worthington Country Club in Bonita Springs were quickly taken care of by firefighters.
Firefighters located the smoldering fire and rapidly extinguished the fire.
The family living where the structure fire happened is safe.
