Runaway juvenile jumps in canal to escape Charlotte County deputies

PORT CHARLOTTE
A juvenile on probation was taken into custody Wednesday morning after jumping into a canal and swimming away from deputies in Port Charlotte.
According to a watch commander with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the search began when the unidentified boy was out after his curfew. When deputies located him, he jumped into a canal near Yancy Street and Midway Boulevard to get away.
The Port Charlotte Fire Department assisted deputies in getting the boy out of the water.
