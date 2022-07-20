Reproductive rights rally at a SWFL college campus

A reproductive rights rally was held on campus at FGCU on Wednesday just weeks after overturning Roe V. Wade.

It’s important to note, that while this took place on campus, it wasn’t affiliated with the university in any way. Dozens of students showed up in support of women’s rights, but they say it’s a lot more than that.

Fighting for civil rights, that’s what the demonstration was about. Grace Brannigan organized the event, WINK News asked her what the big issues are on campus. “It’s Roe v. Wade and it’s marriage equality, you know, the ability to get an abortion, the ability to have access to healthcare, like that and the right to get married and to love people regardless those are the things that really deeply concern us here,” Brannigan said.

For other students the concern is hyper-focused. When does life begin? Four students WINK News asked said, at conception. “We’re not here to, you know, have ourselves be a higher moral of anything, we’re not here to do that,” James Boatman said. “We’re just here to present another point and we’re here to have a conversation.” Boatman is a demonstrator that supports the Supreme Court’s decision.

“Speaking from someone who has two adopted siblings I couldn’t imagine my life without them and to say that they shouldn’t be around because somebody didn’t want them just breaks my heart,” said Casey Krahmer, a demonstrator in support of the Supreme Court’s decision.

Whether you support abortions or are against abortion, one thing is certain, the overturning of Roe V. Wade has ignited an interest.

“I think it’s really important for young people to understand how our government works and to get involved and find an issue that inspires them and find their place,” Dr. Cindy Banyai, a Democratic candidate for Florida’s 19th Congressional District seat, said.

For the group marching, it’s civil rights. Brannigan is hoping everyone can be civil in expressing their viewpoints. “I like to encourage my fellow students to care about each other first before they care about each other’s political opinions and I would like to encourage every young person here in Southwest Florida to vote,” Brannigan said.

Voting was a major topic at the demonstration. Students were encouraged to take the time and listen to candidates, and then get to the polls. The last day to register to vote is July 25th.