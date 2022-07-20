Port Charlotte woman facing animal cruelty charges

PORT CHARLOTTE
A woman in Port Charlotte is facing a felony charge of animal cruelty after alleging harming her dog back in December.
According to Charlotte County Judicial reports, Brianna Ann-Marie Sainvil is charged with Cruelty to Animals for committing “an act…which resulted in cruel death…or excessive or repeated infliction of pain” on a dog that was in her care. It’s not clear from the court documents if the dog died.
Sainvil is also charged with unlawful abandonment of the dog, a misdemeanor. Sainvil was released on bond, while she awaits trial
