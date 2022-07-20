Naples police hiring more school crossing guards

NAPLES
Naples police are looking for more school crossing guards to get students to and from school safely.
Part-time and seasonal positions are available, and the starting pay is $15.89 per hour. Hirees will work one hour in the morning and one in the afternoon based on the school district calendar.
