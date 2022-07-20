Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; July 20

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Robert Black (DOB 3/16/89) – wanted in Lee County for violation of probation for burglary, petit theft, dealing in stolen property and providing false information to a pawnbroker.

He stole multiple items from a family member and then pawned them off at a local shop for pennies on the dollar.

However, because he used his legitimate ID for the transactions, it didn’t take police long to track Black right back to the thefts.

The family member claimed that Black had stolen from them before. To date, he has eight bookings on his rap sheet for drug possession, theft, fraud, DUI, disturbing the peace and multiple burglaries.

He is 6’1”, 215 pounds and was last known to be living in North Fort Myers and upon his arrest, he will be held without bond.

Trevor O’Donnell (DOB 7/31/70) – wanted in Lee County for violation of probation for scheming to defraud.

O’Donnell guy has a lengthy history of fraudulent activity, including swindling others to obtain property and repeatedly depositing fraudulent checks into local banks with the goal of defrauding them of cash.

He’s been convicted multiple times and has even been sent to prison four times for fraud and trafficking in meth.,

In Southwest Florida, he has had 10 previous bookings, with additional jail time in Pinellas County, for contempt, fraudulent use of credit cards, fraudulent use of another person’s identification and making fraudulent deposits.

He is 5’11”, 205 pounds and was last known to be living in Southeast Cape Coral. Upon his arrest, he will be held without bond.

Michael Rainey (DOB 9/25/79) – wanted in Lee County for violation of probation for uttering a forged instrument and making deposits with the intent to defraud.

His current charges are in connection to passing off bad checks for his own personal gain – something he’s done many times before.

In total, he’s been booked 19 times over the last 20 years for a multitude of charges, including grand theft, resisting, burglary, dealing in stolen property, contempt and habitually driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Rainey is also a person of interest in an active theft investigation out of Lehigh Acres.

He is believed to currently be transient and is known to frequent the Suncoast Estates area of North Fort Myers, as well as Lehigh Acres.

If you have a tip on the whereabouts of any of these wanted suspects contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

