Lee County Port Authority awarded $4.2 million for RSW infrastructure

Writer:Joey Pellegrino
Published: July 20, 2022 5:36 AM EDT
RSW (Credit: WINK News)
FORT MYERS

The state of Florida awarded $4.2 million to the Lee County Port Authority in order to pay for infrastructure improvements at Southwest Florida International Airport.

According to a tweet from Gov. Ron DeSantis, the money was awarded through the Job Growth Grant Fund and is intended to be used for “improving access to the airport and commercial development sites.”

