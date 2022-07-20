Lee County Port Authority awarded $4.2 million for RSW infrastructure

FORT MYERS
The state of Florida awarded $4.2 million to the Lee County Port Authority in order to pay for infrastructure improvements at Southwest Florida International Airport.
According to a tweet from Gov. Ron DeSantis, the money was awarded through the Job Growth Grant Fund and is intended to be used for “improving access to the airport and commercial development sites.”
We awarded $4.2 million to the Lee County Port Authority through the Job Growth Grant Fund for infrastructure at the Southwest Florida International Airport. These funds will go a long way to improving access to the airport and commercial development sites. pic.twitter.com/k05wdqRz4o
— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 19, 2022
Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.