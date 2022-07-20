Large law enforcement presence on Coon Road in North Fort Myers

A large law enforcement presence has amassed on Coon Road in North Fort Myers Wednesday morning.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s bomb squad is among the agencies present.

LCSO’s Rook and its Dragonfish drone are being used at the scene:

#DragonFish drone deployed pic.twitter.com/IQntQgKdCe — Carmine Marceno – Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) July 20, 2022

A neighbor says he heard a lot of sirens around 5:30 a.m. and that typically this is a quiet neighborhood, that he isn’t used to seeing a lot of deputies around.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.