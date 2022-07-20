Internet improvements coming for Cape Coral residents

Residents in Southwest Florida’s largest city are getting an upgrade after dealing with frustrating internet service.

People living in parts of Northwest Cape Coral said they can’t even log on. Now, Verizon is bringing internet with faster speeds to the area.

Laurie Collins lives in Norwest Cape Coral, an area notorious for slow wifi if they can get connected. Making it difficult for Collins to do something she, and so many others love, showing off their pet on social media.

“I go through CenturyLink. And I was thinking about switching over to Xfinity. But they all are bad,” Collins said. “Just especially out in this area.”

The city knows it has a problem. Cape Coral made a deal late last year with Xfinity to build out its network in three phases. A city spokesperson said the plan is on track and should be done by the end of the year.

But, Verizon believes it might be a better alternative when it introduces its 5G Ultrawideband coverage in Northwest Cape Coral later this year. “Our home internet powered by 5G will give you speeds of 300 megabits per second, which is great,” Andrew Testa said. “It’s enough to power all the devices in your home.” Testa is a communications manager for Verizon Wireless.

Like Collins, Alena Flores can’t wait for improved internet service. She said she can’t rely on what she’s got now. “We could be like watching Netflix or something. And then it goes out for like, probably like five or three hours,” Flores said. “And so, it doesn’t come back on. And then we wake up the next day still not back on.”

Verizon told WINK News the rollout won’t happen all at once. Click here to find out more information about Verizon Wireless and its internet coverage.