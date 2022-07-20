Department of Health to provide free Tdap boosters at back-to-school event in Fort Myers

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County is offering free immunizations at a back-to-school event in Fort Myers on Sunday.

Students entering seventh grade are required to get the Tdap booster. Tdap boosters are for tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis, which is also known as whooping cough.

The Department of Health says it will provide the Tdap boosters on a first come, first served basis at the Big Backpack event at the Fort Myers Skatium Rink at 2250 Broadway in Fort Myers. The event runs from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday.

DOH says children as young as 11 years old can get the Tdap booster. The Department of Health says the booster will be free for children through the age of 18.

You can learn more about the required immunizations for students by clicking here.