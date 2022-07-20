Collier County School District creates essential housing initiative for teachers

In the latest Gulfshore Business report, getting teachers to stay in the area is tough but a new housing project could help keep educators in Southwest Florida.

For many in Southwest Florida, it’s getting tougher and tougher to afford even the basic necessity, housing. In Collier County, the school district is pursuing a proactive solution for some of its teachers.

A new program on an empty, 25-acre field just next door to Manatee Elementary School could possibly change that. It’s been set aside as potential essential housing.

