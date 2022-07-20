Cape Coral firefighters free Amazon driver locked in the back of his van

Cape Coral firefighters spent around an hour Monday afternoon freeing an Amazon delivery driver who had locked himself in the back of his van while going to the restroom.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, an officer responded to a call from Nicholas Parkway NW at around 12:30 p.m. The notes of the call said the Cape Coral Fire Department had requested a response for breaking a window.

Firefighters told CCPD that a delivery driver for Amazon had locked himself in the back storage area of his van. Firefighters remained on the scene for around an hour, trying in vain to open the doors on the van without damaging it. They eventually utilized a crowbar-like tool and broke the passenger-side window to unlock the van.

The Amazon driver told CCPD he had gone into the rear storage area to use the bathroom. After finishing, he realized he could not open the van’s back doors from the inside. The driver only had his work phone on him, which did not have a phone number for his boss saved. He instead called for Cape Coral fire to get him out.

The driver was extracted without incident, with the damage to the window being around $300.