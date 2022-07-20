Bonita Beach Park still polluted with Enterococcus bacteria

Bacteria remain high and a health alert is still in effect for a beach park in Bonita Springs.

The Florida Department of Health collected samples this week at Bonita Beach Park.

The department is advising people to stay out of the water, but many people are ignoring the warning and swimming in it anyway.

Susan Davy lives in Estero and said she goes to the beach at least once a week. Davy said she was not aware of the bacteria levels in the water.

“We walked through, you know, kind of down the beach, and we didn’t see the signs and for people visiting, I don’t know how they how they would know,” Davy said.

The initial warning went out last Thursday and was extended Wednesday. Tests completed on Thursday indicate the water quality at Bonita Beach Park does not meet the recreational water quality criteria for Enterococcus bacteria recommended by the Florida Department of Health.

The Gulf water near the shore is still polluted.

Mark Parguhn is visiting from Indiana.

He didn’t know of the bacteria, but said he wouldn’t get back into the water.

“I’m just gonna sit here and enjoy the beach and the people,” he said.

Franica Allison was visiting the beach and had been in the water but when she learned of the advisory she became concerned.

“Now, we’re concerned,” she said.

The health department will continue to test the water, until then remember to look for any signs to make sure the water is safe.