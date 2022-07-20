Hot, humid Wednesday afternoon ahead of isolated thunderstorms

High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper-90s under increasing cloud cover. Dew points will remain in the 70s, fueling triple-digit “feels like” temperatures across Southwest Florida. A large area of high pressure continues to linger over the Sunshine State. This will keep high temperatures somewhere between two to four degrees above average for the next five days.

A plume of Saharan dust is currently pushing through the WINK viewing area. This is giving the sky its milky appearance and reducing our rain chances.

Expect isolated storms to form sporadically across the WINK viewing area. Unlike Tuesday, these should hold off until after lunchtime. Lightning, gusty winds and flooding will be the primary threats with the strongest storms. However, severe weather is not expected.

Boaters will primarily have the heat to worry about. Conditions on the water are fantastic, with a light chop in the bays and 1- to 2-foot wave heights in the Gulf. Isolated rain chances will persist through Friday.

Southwest Florida’s concentration of Saharan dust will drop leading into the weekend, as scattered rain chances return Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. No named storms are expected to form in the Atlantic over the next five days. This includes the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea.