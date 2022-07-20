2 arrested for 5 car break-ins, one grand theft auto in Lehigh Acres

Two suspects have been arrested in connection to multiple car break-ins and a vehicle theft in Lehigh Acres.

The crimes happened on Monday and Tuesday when the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to five car break-ins and one grand theft auto case.

Detectives said the victims involved had their car window smashed with a cinder block and one had a bag stolen from inside.

An Apple AirTag within one of the victims’ bags led detectives to a home on 27th Street Southwest.

At the home, detectives found stolen items related to all the recent burglaries.

Based on the evidence, detectives established Keith Johnson, 20, and a 14-year-old as the suspects.

Detectives say they also found the stolen vehicle after learning where the suspects allegedly abandoned it.

The vehicle was returned to its owner.

Johnson and the juvenile suspect were arrested and charged with six counts of burglary, six counts of theft, and one count of grand theft auto.

Johnson was additionally charged with four counts of burglary and four counts of theft for burglaries committed in June.