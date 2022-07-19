US Marine wanted for desertion believed to be in Lee County

A U.S. Marine is wanted by the federal government for desertion. Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers says the government thinks he could be in Lee County.

Crime Stoppers says the government is looking for Andrew T. Hall. They say he was last stationed in Camp Pendleton in California.

According to Crime Stoppers, the government believes that Hall might be being hidden by family members.

If you have seen Hall or know where he is, you are asked to call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).