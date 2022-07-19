Two semitrucks crash putting a man in the hospital

A crash involving two semitrucks on State Road 70 left one of the drivers in the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday morning.

According to reports from Florida Highway Patrol, a man, 52, was driving a semitruck west on State Road 70, approaching County Line Road.

A man, 73, driving another semitruck was trying to pass when the 52-year-old was attempting to turn left onto County Line Rd.

The front of the 52-year-old’s semitruck crashed with the 73-year-old’s semitruck.

The 73-year-old’s semitruck then went off the road and overturned. The 73-year-old man was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation.