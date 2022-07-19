Police: Kids jump from moving car in Cape Coral, man driving found unconscious

A Lehigh Acres man is facing DUI and child neglect charges after Cape Coral police say two kids jumped out of his car. He was later found unconscious.

Cape Coral police say they have arrested 39-year-old Hector Negron.

Police say they responded to the area of Nelson Road and Diplomat Parkway W in Cape Coral on Friday just after 2:30 p.m. after receiving a report that a man had driven his vehicle off the road and two kids were seen jumping out.

When police arrived, they found Negron unconscious in the driver’s seat of a minivan that was still in drive. Police say they put the van in park and tried to wake Negron but were unable to.

Cape Coral police say two children were found on the side of the road nearby crying. Police say witnesses saw the kids jump out of the van as it was rolling down the road.

Police say neither kid was hurt, and both children were released into DCF custody.

According to police, Negron remained unconscious until medics arrived and gave him Narcan. He was taken to the emergency room, and on the way, police say medics found a needle in a pocket in his shorts.

Officers questioned Negron at the hospital and say he told them he was ashamed of what happened and admitted to using Kratom.

According to the National Institutes of Health, Kratom can produce opioid and stimulus-like effects.

Once Negron was discharged, Cape Coral police took him to the Lee County Jail.

He is facing charges of DUI, driving with a suspended license, drug possession, and child neglect. He is being held on a $27,500 bond.